Justice league

The Telangana High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed the State government to take a decision on paying the deferred 50 per cent pension and salaries to its staff.

Published: 09th September 2020 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 07:37 AM

By Express News Service

Paying deferred pensions, in one go: HC to TS govt

The Telangana High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed the State government to take a decision on paying the deferred 50 per cent pension and salaries to its staff. The court directed the State to ensure that the deferred pension amount should be paid in one go  and not in  instalments. The bench posted the matter to October 1 for further hearing.The bench passed this order in batch petitions filed by Telangana government pensioners Joint Action Committee and senior advocate S Satyam Reddy and others challenging the GO 27 issued by the State government on March 30, 2020 for deferment of a portion of pension and salary since March this year. Another petition was filed by a retired government employee G Raman Goud challenging the Ordinance issued for deferment of pension and salaries. State Advocate General BS Prasad submitted that an Ordinance had been placed before the ongoing Assembly session wherein a decision is to be taken for payment of deferred salaries and pensions, before September 28. 

Why not construct building on OGH land, asks HC

The Telangana HC on Tuesday asked the State why it is not contemplating to construct a new building in the open space available in the premises of Osmania General Hospital as some of the old buildings are in a dilapidated condition and have a heritage tag.In reply, State AG BS Prasad submitted that the State was rather contemplating to construct a new multi-storeyed building to house the OGH since it requires more space and it cannot be constructed on the left over open land. The present buildings are in a dilapidated condition and are of no use. The petitioners have to cooperate for the purpose of constructing a new building in its place, he added.When advocate S Sandeep Reddy sought construction of a new building to house the OGH at the earliest keeping the pandemic situation in view, the bench said it would take at least five years to complete the construction. The bench posted the matter to September 24 for further hearing.

Karvy challenges single judge’s order in HC

kARVY Stock Broking Company moved appeal pleas before the Telangana High Court against the order of a single judge who had recently dismissed its two petitions challenging the decision of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in ordering Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe into alleged financial irregularities at Karvy and issuance of notices to the company on June 16 and 19. The case investigation has proven that the company had indulged in financial irregularities and in spite of several debts the company had transferred hundreds of crores to the realty sector, and that the MCA had issued notices based on the report submitted by the Registrar of Companies (ROC). Aggrieved with the same, Karvy now filed appeal petitions which are expected to come up for hearing before a division bench.

