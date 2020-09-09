KCR's secret alliance with AIMIM ruined Telangana: BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

BHUVANAGIRI/ WARANGAL/ HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that KCR's secret alliance with the AIMIM ruined Telangana, and that if the country was handed over to him, he would in turn hand it over to Pakistan or Afghanistan. Speaking to the media at Bhuvanagiri on Tuesday, he demanded that the State government celebrate September 17 officially as TS Liberation Day.

He alleged that the Chief Minister was implementing the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) to regularise his family’s illegal properties, and that he had destroyed the Revenue system in the State. The State government had fallen into debt and ‘family rule’ was prevailing in the State, he added.

The saffron party State president also visited Hanamkonda on Tuesday and paid floral tributes to the Telangana martyrs (Amarula Stupam) near Adalat in the city. While addressing a huge gathering, Bandi said that the TRS government is scared of MIM which is why it is unable to observe the Vimochana Dinotsavam.

In the meantime, the cyber crime police have received a complaint against Bandi stating that the Karimnagar MP made derogatory remarks against one section of people, which have the potential to cause communal discord, during a public meeting at Alwal.