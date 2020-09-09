Peddapalli tiger scare: Four more cameras installed to track big cat

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Forest officials in Peddapalli are in the process of tracking the tiger that attacked cattle and killed a cow at Machhupeta forest area. On Tuesday, they installed four more cameras to monitor its movement, said DFO M Ravi Prasad.

He said that the tiger had crossed Manair river from Bhupalpally. On Monday, a cattle grazer had found the tiger attacking cows at Machhupeta. On being alerted, the animal tracking team led by the DFO reached the spot only to find the carcass of one of the cows.

The cattle grazer was moved to safety. When they were monitoring the carcass, the forest officials heard the tiger’s roar in the vicinity and immediately left the area, he added. Pugmarks suggest that it is male and at least five years old.