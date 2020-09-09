STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police identify Maoist killed in fire exchange at Telangana's Chennapuram village

According to police, 28-year-old Kovvasi Chandu alias Srinu aka Joga, was one among the two who were killed in the fire exchange

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A day after two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire that took place between police and members of the banned outfit at Chennapuram village of Cherla mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, the cops have identified one of the deceased persons.

According to police, 28-year-old Kovvasi Chandu alias Srinu aka Joga, was one among the two who were killed in the fire exchange. It is learnt that he was a member of CPI (Maoist) State committee secretary Haribhushan’s special protection team.

During probe, it was found that Chandu belonged to Lankapalli village of Chintoor mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district. These details were revealed to the media by Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh Chandra here on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the ASP also said that the identity of the second cadre is yet to be known. 

The ASP further informed the media that the police have arrested another Maoist cadre who has been identified as Madivi Raju of Malleru area in Dantewada district. It is learnt that he is a member of the outfit's second CRC dalam. He was arrested during searches in the Pedda Midisileru forest area in Cherla mandal, he added.

According to sources, Raju was one among those Maoists who detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at Pagidivagu on Tippapuram-Peddamidisileru road in Cherla mandal on Monday. 

Maoist encounter Telangana Maoist killed Chennapuram village
