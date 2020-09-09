STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Congress leaders abuse each other at party meeting in headquarters

The fighting broke out when a meeting was organised with party senior leaders to discuss strategy for the forthcoming GHMC elections.

Published: 09th September 2020 08:40 AM

Congress flag

For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Infighting is not new to the Congress. On Tuesday, however, dramatic scenes unfolded at Indira Bhavan as party leaders abused each other in unparliamentary language. Shocked by the intense quarrelling among leaders, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, AICC secretary Bose Raju and TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy did their best to control them.

The fighting broke out when a meeting was organised with party senior leaders to discuss strategy for the forthcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan said the TRS had all the resources at its disposal including money and police protection. He said the Congress was not doing enough to fight against the TRS-led government. 

Reacting to his comments, Uttam asked Sravan to explain in detail as to what he was doing in his constituency. A war of words ensued between the two. TPCC general secretary T Niranjan took Uttam’s side which irked Sravan. Soon, Niranjan and Sravan got into a heated discussion and hit out at each other in filthy language.

Sravan was furious when Niranjan termed him a “migrated leader” since he left the TRS to join the Congress. Uttam tried to intervene and bring in some order but Sravan stormed out of the meeting. 

Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy fretted that leaders did not follow protocol. Later, addressing the meeting, Uttam told his colleagues to constitute division committees in all 150 divisions of the GHMC to prepare cadre for the polls. 

A meeting would also be organised with Dubbaka Assembly constituency leaders on September 11.

