Telangana government not utilising central funds on animal husbandry department

When asked about the CCS funds and its utilisation, the department indicated that in 2019-20, it received around Rs 5,454.56 lakh under CCS and the expenditure was recorded at Rs 1,342.51 lakh.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the Animal Husbandry department is receiving funds from the Centre under Central Sector Schemes (CCS), not even a single penny has been spent under some heads, while the expenditure of CSS funds was very less in some other heads.

The Animal Husbandry department admitted this in its reply to an RTI query raised by an activist Sudheer Jalagam. When asked about the CCS funds and its utilisation, the department indicated that in 2019-20, it received around Rs  5,454.56 lakh under CCS and the expenditure was recorded at Rs 1,342.51 lakh.

Meanwhile, the CCS fund it received in 2018-19 was Rs  3,404.09 lakh when an expenditure of Rs  893.30 lakh was recorded. While it received Rs  2,862.90 lakh from the Centre in 2017-18, the expenditure that year stood at Rs  1,847.28 lakh.

The expenditure was zero though it got Rs  6 lakh for professional efficiency development (PED), Rs  100 lakh for Assistance to States for Control of Animal Diseases (ASCAD) and Rs  7 lakh for Integrated Sample Survey for Estimation of Production of Major Livestock Products (ISSS) in 2016-17.

