Telangana governor offers both bouquets and brickbats to KCR govt for its COVID-19 strategy

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday had both bouquets and brickbats for the KCR government especially with regard to its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to media persons over a video conference from Raj Bhavan, the governor also wanted the state government to implement the Centre's Ayushman Bharat which KCR had rejected outright arguing that the state's health scheme Arogya Sri was a much better one.

The governor who, on the occasion of the completion of one year in office, released a book on what she had done for the people, fielded a number of questions from reporters, most of which were centred on how she wanted the government to fight COVID-19.

The governor said she wanted the state government to consider her advice on improving testing, tracing and treating of coronavirus victims like one from a grandmother and not a stepmother, implying that they were not intended to find fault but were a set of well-meaning suggestions which when implemented would benefit the people at large.

She, however, said that though most of her suggestions were later implemented, the fact that they were not done immediately had an adverse impact and the result is seen in the form of faster spread of the virus. "Had they ramped up testing much earlier, the situation would have been different by now," she said, but immediately took the sting out of her comment saying that the state was doing an excellent job now in dealing with the challenge posed by the pandemic.

The governor said the suggestions she had given were all in the interest of the people since she considered herself a sister of Telangana. "As the governor, I am trying to serve my people. The gates of Raj Bhavan are always open for them. It is not Raj Bhavan but it is Praja Bhavan," she said and repeatedly pointed out that her suggestions were complementary in nature and that they should be understood as sensible and not sensational.

As regards Ayushman Bharat, she said she had already requested the Chief Minister to implement it since it would do a lot of good to the people. "The Chief Minister responded positively and said he would consider it," the Governor said and lauded the Prime Minister for bringing in a scheme that helps the people in times of critical need.

She said as a doctor, her heart was in pain on watching the downtrodden sections suffering due to COVID-19 and that she had already interacted with private medical institutions and asked them to honour the insurance cover of patients who approach them for treatment.

She said another issue that was close to her heart was the lack of enough medical infrastructure in the state and that it has to be ramped up in such a way that they compete with institutions in the private sector. People look to public institutions for help whenever they have any health problem and the government should be in a position to rise to the occasion.

Referring to higher education in the state, the governor said it needs to be improved further. She said she had a meeting with all the 14 universities of which 13 had no-vice chancellors. Though she was happy that the Chief Minister had responded to her request to fill the posts, she felt that much needs to be done in the higher education sector as better infrastructure is needed for the implementation of policies.

As regards the New Education Policy of the Centre, she said she was happy that a beginning has been made and that sooner than later a mechanism would materialize for its implementation.

The governor, when asked whether she can do anything for Telugu students in Tamil Nadu, where the government wants only a two-language policy instead of three languages, said it was the Tamil Nadu government which has to take a call on it. As an after

thought, she said that several Telugu students were learning Tamil there.

She said the most daunting challenge the state had faced was undoubtedly COVID-19 and hoped that the first vaccine would come from Telangana. She said it might take several months before a vaccine could be developed since the virus is known to mutate frequently which means that a vaccine for one strain might not be effective against the other. She, nonetheless, hoped that very soon there would be a breakthrough in developing the vaccine.

The other issue that was close to her heart, the governor said, was the problems the tribals were facing in the state. "Though I wanted to visit all tribal areas, I could not because of the pandemic but I did visit a couple of villages where the need for a better medical and education infrastructure is being felt. "I want better schools, colleges, and medical institutions for the tribals," she said.