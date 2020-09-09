Telangana urban local bodies to take up special layout regularisation scheme drive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the State government having rolled out a fresh layout regularisation scheme (LRS) last week, the State Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) said that the municipalities and municipal corporations in Telangana, excluding the GHMC, would take up an intensive drive to ensure maximum receipt and disposal of LRS applications.

The special drive will go on till October 15 - the deadline for submitting LRS applications. The ULBs will send requisition letters to concerned sub-registrar office to procure the list of eligible plot holders, their addresses, email IDs, contact details and others. They will also conduct ward and area-wise meetings with owners of unauthorised plots and set up help desks in municipal offices.

Additionally, the ULBs will distribute pamphlets among citizens who wish to avail the benefits of the LRS. Banners and hoardings will be installed at prominent locations to advertise the scheme. The officials plan to create awareness by means of TV and radio as well. Further, the ULBs will conduct LRS melas every Tuesday and Saturday.

The State government has already issued instructions to all the District Collectors, Additional Collectors, Municipal Commissioners of the ULBs regarding the implementation of the new LRS. Illegal layouts, which have come up and registered through sale deed prior to August 26, 2020, are eligible for regularisation on payment of penalty.

Citizens can apply for LRS by filling in a simple application form either through http://www.lrs.gov.in or any Mee Seva centre. The applicant has to pay an initial fee of Rs 1,000, along with the application for individual plots.

As for the entire layout, the developer had to pay Rs 10,000. Plots that come under government lands, ULC surplus, endowment, Waqf Board and near the FTL of tanks are not eligible for regularisation.