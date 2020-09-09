STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana urban local bodies to take up special layout regularisation scheme drive

The ULBs will send requisition letters to concerned sub-registrar office to procure the list of eligible plot holders, their addresses, email IDs, contact details and others

Published: 09th September 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the State government having rolled out a fresh layout regularisation scheme (LRS) last week, the State Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) said that the municipalities and municipal corporations in Telangana, excluding the GHMC, would take up an intensive drive to ensure maximum receipt and disposal of LRS applications.

The special drive will go on till October 15 - the deadline for submitting LRS applications. The ULBs will send requisition letters to concerned sub-registrar office to procure the list of eligible plot holders, their addresses, email IDs, contact details and others. They will also conduct ward and area-wise meetings with owners of unauthorised plots and set up help desks in municipal offices. 

Additionally, the ULBs will distribute pamphlets among citizens who wish to avail the benefits of the LRS. Banners and hoardings will be installed at prominent locations to advertise the scheme. The officials plan to create awareness by means of TV and radio as well. Further, the ULBs will conduct LRS melas every Tuesday and Saturday. 

The State government has already issued instructions to all the District Collectors, Additional Collectors, Municipal Commissioners of the ULBs regarding the implementation of the new LRS. Illegal layouts, which have come up and registered through sale deed prior to August 26, 2020, are eligible for regularisation on payment of penalty.

Citizens can apply for LRS by filling in a simple application form either through http://www.lrs.gov.in or any Mee Seva centre. The applicant has to pay an initial fee of Rs 1,000, along with the application for individual plots.

As for the entire layout, the developer had to pay Rs 10,000. Plots that come under government lands, ULC surplus, endowment, Waqf Board and near the FTL of tanks are not eligible for regularisation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Director of Municipal Administration Telangana LRS scheme Layout Regularisation Scheme
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp