2,479 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana, 10 deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The COVID-19 cases in Telangana is inching closer to the 1.5 lakh mark as the State recorded 2,479 new ones on Tuesday. This took to the tally to 1,47,642. The number of active cases stand at 31,654, of which 24,741 are in home isolation.

The State saw 10 more deaths, taking the toll to 916. Also, 2,485 more patients have recovered and the total number of recoveries stand at 1,15,072. Telangana tested 62,649 samples on Tuesday, of which reports of 2,430 were awaited as on Wednesday morning. It has tested 18,90,554 samples till date.

As per the medical bulletin, Telangana's recovery rate is 77.9 per cent, almost equal to the national average of 77.7 per cent. Whereas, its Case Fatality Rate is 0.62 per cent, lower than national average of 1.69 per cent.