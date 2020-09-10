Ayushman Bharat most useless health scheme: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an interesting development, hours after Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan praised sky-high the Centre’s health scheme — Ayushman Bharat, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao dubbed it as the most useless of all health schemes.

Earlier in the day, the Governor spoke on how beneficial Ayushman Bharat would be for Telangana if the Chief Minister implements it.

However, the CM, while speaking in the Assembly, said Ayushman Bharat is useless as it does not cover

as many diseases as the Aarogyasri, the State’s health scheme, does. “Ayushman Bharat is the most useless of all the health schemes,” he said and pointed out that he was game if the Centre releases the Ayushman Bharat funds and allows the State to use them for Aarogyasri.