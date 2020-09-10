C Partha Sarathi assumes charge as Telangana Election Commissioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) would strive to conduct elections to urban local bodies where they are due as per the Constitution with the cooperation of the State government, said C Partha Sarathi, the newly appointed State Election Commissioner.

As the term of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) ends on February 10, 2021, holding the GHMC elections will be the topmost priority, he said.