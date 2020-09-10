CM failed to ensure jobs for youth: Bandi

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged on Wednesday that the Chief Minister has failed to ensure employment for the youngsters who worked a lot during the Telangana movement. He made this allegation after holding a yatra from Bhongiri to Jodeghat. On the occasion, he paid tributes to tribal legend Kumrambheem’s statue and samadhi. The BJP chief also demanded the government to observe Sept 17 as Liberation Day.