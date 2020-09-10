STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Justice league

A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing petitions seeking to rebuild the mosques at the same place with the same dimensions. 

Published: 10th September 2020 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Sectt demolition: Centre, TS to file counter affidavits

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday observed that though the Chief Minister promised to build two mosques in the new Secretariat complex, it should be done according to the Waqf Act, 1991. Section 51 of the Act states that a Waqf property cannot be transferred. Hence the mosques need to be built in the same place as they existed before, petitioner argued. The HC issued notices to the State and Centre, the Waqf Board and Endowments Department to file counter affidavits on the issue of razing the two mosques and a temple and posted the matter to October 8 for further hearing. A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing petitions seeking to rebuild the mosques at the same place with the same dimensions. 

Court refuses to hear Karvy’s case urgently

Refusing to urgently hear the appeals filed by Karvy Stock Broking Limited, the Telangana High Court suggested the company’s counsel to approach it after the appeals filed by Karvy are numbered for case hearing. The registry will allot the case number if the appeal petitions have been filed properly, the bench noted. Making a special mention before the bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, the company’s counsel submitted that the Centre has issued orders for the Serious Fraud Investigation Office probe into alleged financial irregularities at Karvy, in violation of the principles of natural justice. The company’s office was searched and documents were seized.

No polluting industries in residential areas, says HC

The Telangana High Court directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) chief to ensure that no polluting industries are allowed to continue in Shastripuram and Tata Nagar colonies in Katedan, Rajendranagar mandal. It further clarified that no industries should be permitted in residential areas and no habitations should be allowed in industrial areas. A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the PIL filed in 2012 by Vinay Palnitkar and MA Rasheed, residents of Shastripuram colony. They said industries have come up in the area resulting in pollution. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp