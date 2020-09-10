Justice league

By Express News Service

Sectt demolition: Centre, TS to file counter affidavits

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday observed that though the Chief Minister promised to build two mosques in the new Secretariat complex, it should be done according to the Waqf Act, 1991. Section 51 of the Act states that a Waqf property cannot be transferred. Hence the mosques need to be built in the same place as they existed before, petitioner argued. The HC issued notices to the State and Centre, the Waqf Board and Endowments Department to file counter affidavits on the issue of razing the two mosques and a temple and posted the matter to October 8 for further hearing. A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing petitions seeking to rebuild the mosques at the same place with the same dimensions.

Court refuses to hear Karvy’s case urgently

Refusing to urgently hear the appeals filed by Karvy Stock Broking Limited, the Telangana High Court suggested the company’s counsel to approach it after the appeals filed by Karvy are numbered for case hearing. The registry will allot the case number if the appeal petitions have been filed properly, the bench noted. Making a special mention before the bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, the company’s counsel submitted that the Centre has issued orders for the Serious Fraud Investigation Office probe into alleged financial irregularities at Karvy, in violation of the principles of natural justice. The company’s office was searched and documents were seized.

No polluting industries in residential areas, says HC

The Telangana High Court directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) chief to ensure that no polluting industries are allowed to continue in Shastripuram and Tata Nagar colonies in Katedan, Rajendranagar mandal. It further clarified that no industries should be permitted in residential areas and no habitations should be allowed in industrial areas. A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the PIL filed in 2012 by Vinay Palnitkar and MA Rasheed, residents of Shastripuram colony. They said industries have come up in the area resulting in pollution.