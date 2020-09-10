Kaloji Narayana Rao Literary Award presented to Telugu writer Rama Chandramouli

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao presented the Kaloji Narayana Rao Literary Award to noted literary personality Rama Chandramouli at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

Terming Chandramouli perfectly eligible for the award, Rao gave the writer a cash prize of Rs 1,01,116 and felicitated him with a shawl. Earlier, Rao and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao paid floral tributes to Kaloji in the Assembly lobby.

Rama Rao also released a video song of the forthcoming biopic on Kaloji. Vijajalakshmi Jaini Creations is making the biopic, wherein former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s brother Manohar Rao plays PV. Rama Rao wished that the movie is released soon.