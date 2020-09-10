STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No change in scope of project: NGT panel report on Polavaram favours Andhra Pradesh

The panel felt that as long as the Andhra Pradesh government honours all agreements, no further studies are required on the issue.

Published: 10th September 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Downstream dewatering works under progress at Polavaram site in West Godavari district.

Downstream dewatering works under progress at Polavaram site in West Godavari district. (File photo| EPS)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The committee formed by the National Green Tribunal to assess various impacts due to the construction of Polavaram dam in Andhra Pradesh, including the submergence of villages in Telangana, submitted its report in the NGT on Wednesday.

Most recommendations by the committee to NGT are in favour of Andhra Pradesh, as the committee observed that there has been no change in the scope of the project.

Regarding the allegation that construction of the dam would result in the submergence of more than 100 villages and the Bhadrachalam temple in Telangana, the committee recommended the NGT to transfer the matter to the Supreme Court, where a case concerning the matter by Telangana is already being heard. 

The committee, however, observed that there will be no increase in the irrigation potential of the dam from 7.2 lakhs acres to 15 lakh acres as is being alleged, based on the clarification given by the Water Resources Department (WRD) of Andhra Pradesh. 

The committee also dismissed apprehensions of increase in maximum flood discharge increasing from 36 lakh cusecs to 50 lakh cusecs. It recommended that there is no need for further backwater studies as it contended that the backwater study already undertaken by Polavaram project authority for 36 lakh cusecs is adequate because, according to Central Water Commission, the design capacity of dam is 50 lakh cusecs.

The committee also observed that the dam is a national project and that as long as the AP government honours all agreements, no further studies are required. 

However, the committee considered the allegation that drainage canals and local streams in upstream areas in TS might get stagnated due to the dam, causing flash floods if water is maintained at FRL for some days in  the  reservoir.

It recommended that the Polavaram project authority and WRD, AP examine the issue and devise proper safeguard measures within six months. The NGT will consider the report on September 18 when the next hearing is scheduled.

Action against Andhra Pradesh for not taking environmental clearance for 3 projects

VIJAYAWADA: Noting that Purushottapatnam, Chintalapudi and Pattiseema lift irrigation schemes need environmental clearance (EC) as they are not a part of the Polavaram Irrigation Project, as argued by the AP government, the NGT appointed a committee to estimate the penalty to be levied for executing the projects without EC.

The tribunal also directed that the penalty be collected and an ‘action taken report’ be furnished within six months, and posted the matter to April 12, 2021. The principal bench of the tribunal, headed by justice AK Goel, on Wednesday continued the hearing on the petitions filed by former Congress minister Vatti Vasanth Kumar - against the three lift irrigation schemes (LIS) alleging damage to the Godavari delta - and farmers - alleging damage to their land.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Polavaram project National Green Tribunal Polavaram dam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp