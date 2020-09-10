No change in scope of project: NGT panel report on Polavaram favours Andhra Pradesh

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The committee formed by the National Green Tribunal to assess various impacts due to the construction of Polavaram dam in Andhra Pradesh, including the submergence of villages in Telangana, submitted its report in the NGT on Wednesday.

Most recommendations by the committee to NGT are in favour of Andhra Pradesh, as the committee observed that there has been no change in the scope of the project.

Regarding the allegation that construction of the dam would result in the submergence of more than 100 villages and the Bhadrachalam temple in Telangana, the committee recommended the NGT to transfer the matter to the Supreme Court, where a case concerning the matter by Telangana is already being heard.

The committee, however, observed that there will be no increase in the irrigation potential of the dam from 7.2 lakhs acres to 15 lakh acres as is being alleged, based on the clarification given by the Water Resources Department (WRD) of Andhra Pradesh.

The committee also dismissed apprehensions of increase in maximum flood discharge increasing from 36 lakh cusecs to 50 lakh cusecs. It recommended that there is no need for further backwater studies as it contended that the backwater study already undertaken by Polavaram project authority for 36 lakh cusecs is adequate because, according to Central Water Commission, the design capacity of dam is 50 lakh cusecs.

The committee also observed that the dam is a national project and that as long as the AP government honours all agreements, no further studies are required.

However, the committee considered the allegation that drainage canals and local streams in upstream areas in TS might get stagnated due to the dam, causing flash floods if water is maintained at FRL for some days in the reservoir.

It recommended that the Polavaram project authority and WRD, AP examine the issue and devise proper safeguard measures within six months. The NGT will consider the report on September 18 when the next hearing is scheduled.

Action against Andhra Pradesh for not taking environmental clearance for 3 projects

VIJAYAWADA: Noting that Purushottapatnam, Chintalapudi and Pattiseema lift irrigation schemes need environmental clearance (EC) as they are not a part of the Polavaram Irrigation Project, as argued by the AP government, the NGT appointed a committee to estimate the penalty to be levied for executing the projects without EC.

The tribunal also directed that the penalty be collected and an ‘action taken report’ be furnished within six months, and posted the matter to April 12, 2021. The principal bench of the tribunal, headed by justice AK Goel, on Wednesday continued the hearing on the petitions filed by former Congress minister Vatti Vasanth Kumar - against the three lift irrigation schemes (LIS) alleging damage to the Godavari delta - and farmers - alleging damage to their land.