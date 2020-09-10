Phase-II of T-Hub in Raidurg by year-end: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Phase-II of T-Hub in Raidurg area, the technology incubator promoted by the State government will be operational by the end of this year and will incubate over 1,000 startups at any time, said Minister for IT and Industries, KT Rama Rao.

Answering a question raised by MLAs KP Vivekanand (Quthbullapur), A Jeevan Reddy (Armoor) and others during Question Hour in the Assembly on Wednesday, Rama Rao said that the T-Hub Phase-II is being constructed in 3.5 acres of land at Raidurg at a cost of Rs 276.22 crore to provide 3.5 lakh sq ft of space for 4,000 people.

The T-Hub, which was established in November 2015, has transformed into the largest and the best technology incubator in the country, the Minister said. In this period, the number of startups in the State rose from 400 to over 2,000.

More than 400 companies have taken up corporate innovation programmes through T-Hub. Phase-II of T-Hub will incubate over 1,000 startups and will become the world’s largest incubator with 3.5 lakh sq ft of space that could accommodate 4,000 people.

Technology for farmers

Emphasising the importance of technology, Rama Rao said even farmers were getting acquainted with it through Rythu Vedika. Expanding innovation in the agricultural sector, the TRS government through its Innovation-Hub (I-Hub) initiative with ICRISAT will help all the Rythu Vedikas gain access to the internet. Technology will be used to disseminate information on pest control, crop cultivation, when to sow and harvest, he added.

T-Hub in Tier-II cities

Exchange of ideas between innovators of different countries is being encouraged through T-Bridge. The T-Hub concept will now be extended to Tier 2 cities such as Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, and Khammam, to recognise talent of innovators. The State government has signed MoU with eight States including Delhi, Goa, and Assam, where Telangana acts as an innovation partner, Rama Rao said.

Rural innovation

The Minister highlighted the Intinta Innovator programme of the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) which aims to encourage young, rural innovators. This programme is running in over 120 colleges and many schools. Mentioning the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), the Minister said that the government was training local youth to make them industry-ready.

Identify open spaces for bus bays, parks: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao instructed Zonal Commissioners to identify open places for bus bays and open areas for development of parks.

He held a review meeting at the GHMC Head Office here on Wednesday, where all the Zonal Commissioners gave presentations on comprehensive developmental activities in their respective zones on subjects such as parks, bus bays, toilets, central medians, small parks and walking tracks under metro rail, FoBs, skywalks, footpaths, wall painting, painting on flyovers, protection and development of lakes, graveyards, vending zones and vegetable markets