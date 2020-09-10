STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rains stop but Sri Ram Sagar Project in Telangana continues to get heavy inflows

While the SRSP had been receiving a steady inflow of around 7,000 to 9,000 cusecs till September 6, it increased suddenly on Tuesday and became 19,000 cusecs.

Published: 10th September 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Ram Sagar Project

Sri Ram Sagar Project

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Though the monsoon rains have started subsiding, the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) is still receiving heavy inflows from its upstream areas. In the wake of this, the project engineers have decided to release water into the SRSP Flood Flow Canal (FFC) from Thursday, which would then be provided to the Mid Manair Reservoir (MMR) situated in erstwhile Karimnagar district.

According to official sources, the authorities concerned have decided to maintain the water level in the project at 85 tmcft, as against its capacity of 90 tmcft, and release the remaining water into the FFC.

When The New Indian Express interacted with a few officials they said that SRSP is still receiving heavy inflows from its upstream areas in Maharashtra, just like last year, as most projects situated there are brimming with water owing to heavy rains that lashed the neighbouring State in August. Most such projects have reached their full reservoir levels (FRL), as a result of which the authorities concerned continue to release water from them to the Godavari river.

While the SRSP had been receiving a steady inflow of around 7,000 to 9,000 cusecs till September 6, it increased suddenly on Tuesday and became 19,000 cusecs. Meanwhile, it rose further on Wednesday and the project started receiving over 20,000 cusecs.

According to the engineers concerned, the project will continue receiving heavy inflows for a few more days, in the light of which it was decided to release water into the FFC, which in turn will be lifted to MMR. This decision was taken after noticing that the MMR is short of around 10 tmcft, as a result of which the officials concerned are unable to help the people meet requirements.

Speaking to Express SRSP Executive Engineer (EE) B Rama Rao said that they will maintain SRSP’s water level at 85 tmcft and discharge the excess water into its FFC, apart from the 7,000 cusecs of water being released into its other canals. 

  • Current level: 85.36 tmcft

  • FRL:  90.31 tmcft

  • Inflows: 20,355 cusecs

  • Outflows: 7,624 cusecs

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SRSP Flood Flow Canal Mid Manair Reservoir Karimnagar district Sri Ram Sagar Project
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp