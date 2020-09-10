Rains stop but Sri Ram Sagar Project in Telangana continues to get heavy inflows

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Though the monsoon rains have started subsiding, the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) is still receiving heavy inflows from its upstream areas. In the wake of this, the project engineers have decided to release water into the SRSP Flood Flow Canal (FFC) from Thursday, which would then be provided to the Mid Manair Reservoir (MMR) situated in erstwhile Karimnagar district.

According to official sources, the authorities concerned have decided to maintain the water level in the project at 85 tmcft, as against its capacity of 90 tmcft, and release the remaining water into the FFC.

When The New Indian Express interacted with a few officials they said that SRSP is still receiving heavy inflows from its upstream areas in Maharashtra, just like last year, as most projects situated there are brimming with water owing to heavy rains that lashed the neighbouring State in August. Most such projects have reached their full reservoir levels (FRL), as a result of which the authorities concerned continue to release water from them to the Godavari river.

While the SRSP had been receiving a steady inflow of around 7,000 to 9,000 cusecs till September 6, it increased suddenly on Tuesday and became 19,000 cusecs. Meanwhile, it rose further on Wednesday and the project started receiving over 20,000 cusecs.

According to the engineers concerned, the project will continue receiving heavy inflows for a few more days, in the light of which it was decided to release water into the FFC, which in turn will be lifted to MMR. This decision was taken after noticing that the MMR is short of around 10 tmcft, as a result of which the officials concerned are unable to help the people meet requirements.

Speaking to Express SRSP Executive Engineer (EE) B Rama Rao said that they will maintain SRSP’s water level at 85 tmcft and discharge the excess water into its FFC, apart from the 7,000 cusecs of water being released into its other canals.