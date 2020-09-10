STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana introduces IT-enabled system to clip powers of Tahsildars, RDOs, Joint Collectors

Tahsildars in rural areas will function as joint registrars and carry out registration and mutation of agriculture land records.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ushering in revolutionary changes in the land record system, the State government has decided to replace Village Revenue Officers (VROs) with IT. The IT-driven system, to be introduced shortly for maintaining land records, will clip the discretionary powers of Tahsildars, Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) and Joint Collectors. 

However, Tahsildars in rural areas will function as joint registrars and carry out registration and mutation of agriculture land records. Certain judiciary powers from Tahsildars, RDOs and JCs, magisterial officers will be delegated to special tribunals, which will deal with land related cases. However, if Tahsildars issue wrong Pattadar Passbooks they will be terminated from the service. 

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao introduced two Bills in the Assembly on Wednesday. The Bills are aimed at bringing transparency and also to bring the corruption to zero level, which will ultimately provide good governance. 

With the abolishment of 5,485 VROs and close to 20,000 Village Revenue Assistant posts, VROs and VRAs would be accommodated in other departments. The VRAs who are currently drawing `10,000 salary would get a salary scale. 

Options before VROs 

  • Key features of the Telangana Abolition of the Posts of Village Revenue Officers Bills, 2020

  • VROs will be absorbed in other government departments in an equivalent category

  • Any VRO not willing to accept transfer may opt for retirement or resign

