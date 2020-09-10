Telangana: Kaleshwara temple chief Bommara Venkatesham dies of COVID-19

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy Temple chairman Bommara Venkatesham, 66, died due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. A native of Chervapur village of Dubbak mandal in Siddipet district, he was a childhood friend of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during their primary education.

On learning about his childhood friend’s demise, KCR expressed his grief and conveyed his condolences to the members of Venkatesham’s family.