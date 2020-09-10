STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana vegetable vendor murder: Nephew, two others held in Hanamkonda

According to police, the victim was killed by her nephew Adepu Akash Babu for stealing the money that she had been saving up for her daughter's marriage.

Warangal Police Commissioner P Pramod Kumar addresses the media on the vegetable vendor murder case

Warangal Police Commissioner P Pramod Kumar addresses the media on the vegetable vendor murder case.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Warangal police finally cracked the mystery surrounding the murder of a vegetable vendor, 35-year-old D Sharada and arrested three persons, including the victim's nephew, on Wednesday. Two other arrested persons, which include a minor, were taken into custody for providing shelter to Akash after the incident.

It maybe recalled that Sharada was found murdered at her residence in Hanamkonda on September 3. According to police, she was killed by her nephew Adepu Akash Babu for stealing the money that Sharada had been saving up for her daughter’s marriage.

Meanwhile, Sharada’s son D Akhil, who sustained severe injuries during Akash Babu’s attack, is still undergoing treatment at a hospital. While addressing the media, Commissioner of Police (CP) P Pramod Kumar said that they have seized stolen jewellery and cash from the accused person’s possession.

Meanwhile, during probe, the cops found that the two others took a total of Rs 2.1 lakh from Akash for giving shelter to him. While he gave Rs 51,000 to the juvenile boy, Rs 1.50 lakh was given to the third accused named M Machender. According to sources, Akash had lived with the victim’s family for quite some time after a tiff with his father for being unemployed. 

Detailing his modus operandi, the CP said that Akash sneaked into her house on Sept 3 and attacked Sharada and her son with a boulder and then stole the money from the almirah. Akash then pushed the almirah onto them to make it appear as if they died after the almirah accidentally fell on them.

