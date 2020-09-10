Tigers continue to migrate from Maharashtra to Telangana's Adilabad district

By Express News Service

ADILABAD/PEDDAPALLI: Tigers from Maharashtra are moving towards Chennur forest division in Adilabad district via Kaghaznagar in search of sufficient water and prey. The animals are also entering the farmlands and killing cattle, causing distress to farmers, who complain that the forest officials are not paying heed to their woes.

According to forest officials, during monsoons, tigers usually do not venture out of the forest as they get enough water and prey to feed on. In a year, around 200 herbivorous animals are needed to feed close to seven to eight tigers.

However, this year, the tigers are not getting enough prey even in the Kaghaznagar forest division. According to experts, from 2014 to 2018, there has been an increase in the movement of tigers from Kaghaznagar division as compared to other tiger reserves in the State.

Meanwhile, a day after forest officials of Peddapalli district installed cameras near the spot where a tiger had dragged the carcass of a cow that it had killed in Macchupeta forest area, no movements of the animal were found on Wednesday.

DFO M Ravi Prasad, among others, visited the spot on Wednesday. Prasad said that the cameras had not captured any tiger movement. Prasad suspected that the animal might have moved towards Ratnapur forest area.