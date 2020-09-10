Unable to get a job, 40-year-old teacher sets himself on fire near Telangana assembly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the monsoon session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly was in progress, 40-year-old Nagulu on Thursday attempted suicide by setting himself on fire after dousing his clothes with petrol, demanding that the government provide him a job.

Immediately, the police rescued him by putting out the flames and rushed him to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

According to police, Nagulu is a qualified teacher but could not get a government job.

Nagulu, who came from his native village of Kadthal to the city in the morning, purchased petrol. Later, he went to Ravindra Bharathi, which is close to the Telangana Assembly, and attempted suicide.

In the incident, Nagulu suffered burns. He kept shouting that even after Telangana was formed, youth continued to remain unemployed.

The incident caused a traffic snarl for some time at Ravindra Bharati.

Canteen operator dies after consuming poison

Upset over the poor business during the lockdown, a 23-year-old man and his father consumed poison at their residence in Punjagutta police station limits.

While the son Aneesh Reddy died, the father Ram Reddy is undergoing treatment in the hospital and his health condition is stated to be critical.

Aneesh Reddy's mother Allampati Sarvani Reddy, a resident of Khairatabad, lodged a complaint with police stating that her son was running canteens in IT companies. Due to the lockdown, his business was badly affected.

On Wednesday, Aneesh Reddy brought home some liquid and he said that it was COVID-19 medicine. Trusting him, Ram Reddy took it and later Anish Reddy also took it.

Later, she found that her husband and son were vomiting and they collapsed on the ground. She then shifted them to a hospital where doctors declared her son as brought dead while her husband is under treatment.

Police have registered a case of suspicious death.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)