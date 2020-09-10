'Want more time for TRS', says Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said TRS had no business to stifle the voice of the Opposition. "Our voice is louder because we have 100 members. The opposition voice is low, because their strength is reduced," Rao said in the Assembly.

During the debate on COVID-19, Congress and AIMIM members protested that they were not getting enough time to speak. "How can I complete my speech in five minutes. I wonder how any member can say anything in just one minute,"

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi said. KCR requested the Speaker to allot more time to TRS. He also said the members could speak for an hour on Friday on the new Revenue Bills.