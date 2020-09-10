Weather remains hot in Telangana, heavy rains likely in four days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The weather across most parts of Telangana continued to be hot and dry on Wednesday. In most places, the maximum temperature recorded was 3-4 degree Celsius above normal.

The highest temperature recorded was 36.2 degree Celsius at Bhadrachalam, which is 3.7 degree Celsius above normal, as per the weather data by India Meteorological Department (IMD). In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was 34 degree Celsius, 3.2 degree Celsius above normal.

The IMD, in its forecast, said heavy rains are likely at isolated places in the State the upcoming four days, and on September 13, there is a chance of low pressure area developing over the Bay of Bengal.