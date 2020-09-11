STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2,534 new COVID-19 cases, Telangana tally crosses 1.5 lakh

Kamareddy in previous week reported 395 cases, and this week the figure rose to 570 cases implying a 44% change.

Prisoners with PPE kits and handcuffed were brought to Osmania General Hospital for checkup in Hyderabad.

Prisoners with PPE kits and handcuffed were brought to Osmania General Hospital for checkup in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 2,534 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday. With this, the State’s tally of Covid-19 cases has now crossed 1,50,176 cases. Fifty thousand cases have been added in a span of just 19 days, which is the fastest ever for the State. Irrespective of the rising cases, Telangana maintained its recovery rate with 2,071 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the last 24 hours was 11, taking the statewide cumulative toll to 927 cases.

Telangana’s spike in cases continues to be led strongly by districts now rather than the GHMC limits. The list of districts which are crossing the 100 mark has increased, including the likes of Rangareddy (195), Medchal-Malkajgiri (132), Karimnagar (107), Khammam (109), Nalgonda (149), Kamareddy (123), Siddipet (103) and Warangal Urban (124).

Sharp rise in 3 dists

An analysis by the Centre for Covid monitoring by ASCI and FTCCI shows that in the last seven days, at least three districts have seen a sharp week-on-week change in terms of cases. Kamareddy in previous week reported 395 cases, and this week the figure rose to 570 cases implying a 44% change. For Kumrambheem Asifabad, the previous week’s tally was 108 cases, which became 151 in the current week. In Sangareddy, the cases shot up from 335 to 519 resulting in a 55% change week-on-week. 

Comments

