Finally, Warangal civic body takes a step to detox Kakatiya dumpyard

Express News Service

WARANGAL: After years of representations and protests by residents against the toxic Kakatiya Solid Waste Management (SWM) Park in Rampur, the GWMC has finally decided to adopt the biomining scientific reclamation process at the dumpyard located on the city’s outskirts.

In biomining, separator machines or large sieves are used to sort out waste material as per size. Soil, plastic, wood and metal waste are separated for further processing. The GWMC authorities have started inviting tenders to set up a biomining scientific reclamation plant at the dumpyard. The move assumes significance because GWMC, which has a population of over eight lakh, has been dumping around 400 metric tonnes of waste every day in the 31-acre Kakatiya SWM Park for years now. With no proper waste disposal plan, the garbage is burnt, causing air, water and soil pollution in the area. Residents of nearby Rampur, Madikonda, Narsingaraopalle and Elkurthi had submitted several representations to the civic body and protested many times to get the dumpyard shifted out of the area.

But now, things are likely to change for the better. According to sources at the GWMC, the biomining scientific reclamation process is likely to cost `28 crore to `30 crore. The civic body will invite companies to attend a power-point presentation in this regard on September 14, based on which the officials will finalise the tender process. Speaking to Express, Warangal Mayor Gunda Prakash said that it will take a year to launch the process.