STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Kishan Reddy slams KCR for downplaying Ayushman Bharat

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Kishan Reddy said that such comments are unbecoming of a person holding a chief minister’s post. 

Published: 11th September 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday tore into Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for criticising the Central government’s health scheme  Ayushman Bharat during the ongoing Assembly session.  On Wednesday, the Chief Minister had described Ayushman Bharat as the most useless health scheme while also stating that it is no match to Aarogyasri — the State government’s health scheme.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Kishan Reddy said that such comments are unbecoming of a person holding a chief minister’s post. “If Aarogyasri is a good scheme, why is the State government refusing to include Covid-19 in its list, especially when people are suffering from the deadly virus,” he wondered. Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy, along with MLC N Ramchander Rao and party’s former State unit chief K Laxman, reviewed the saffron party’s strategy for ensuing GHMC and MLC elections. He urged the party leaders from Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency to work hard to get good results in the polls.

NVSS Prabhakar complains against TS govt policies

BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar on Thursday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi to complain against the alleged false financial policies of the State government. He alleged that the State government had been diverting Central funds as they pleased, and added that the Telangana government had intentionally not implemented Central sponsored schemes in the State.

TAGS
G Kishan Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao Ayushman Bharat Telangana
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp