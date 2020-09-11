Kishan Reddy slams KCR for downplaying Ayushman Bharat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday tore into Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for criticising the Central government’s health scheme Ayushman Bharat during the ongoing Assembly session. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister had described Ayushman Bharat as the most useless health scheme while also stating that it is no match to Aarogyasri — the State government’s health scheme.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Kishan Reddy said that such comments are unbecoming of a person holding a chief minister’s post. “If Aarogyasri is a good scheme, why is the State government refusing to include Covid-19 in its list, especially when people are suffering from the deadly virus,” he wondered. Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy, along with MLC N Ramchander Rao and party’s former State unit chief K Laxman, reviewed the saffron party’s strategy for ensuing GHMC and MLC elections. He urged the party leaders from Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency to work hard to get good results in the polls.

NVSS Prabhakar complains against TS govt policies

BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar on Thursday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi to complain against the alleged false financial policies of the State government. He alleged that the State government had been diverting Central funds as they pleased, and added that the Telangana government had intentionally not implemented Central sponsored schemes in the State.