NEP-2020 reflects ideals of Swami Vivekananda: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020 will facilitate India to fully realise the demographic dividend and help make the country a knowledge and innovation hub, and that the policy reflects the ideals of Swami Vivekananda. He said this while delivering an online address on the occasion of the 21st foundation day celebrations of Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence (VIHE), Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad.

Advocating teaching children in their mother tongues during the initial years of schooling, the Vice-President said education must encourage children to take pride in the country’s ancient cultural heritage and prepare them to be global ambassadors of its age-old values and morals. Naidu said Swami Vivekananda’s thoughts on various subjects, including religion, spirituality, nationalism, education, philosophy, social reform, poverty alleviation and empowerment of masses inspired him greatly during his college days.