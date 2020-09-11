STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials release Sri Ram Sagar Project water into Nizamabad canals

Published: 11th September 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

SRSP water being released into the Flood Flow Canal (FFC) on Thursday.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: With the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) receiving heavy inflows from upstream areas, the project officials started releasing water into the Flood Flow Canal (FFC) on Thursday.

After the programme was formally inaugurated by ZPTC Sama Padma Venkat Reddy, the officials initially released 2,000 cusecs of water. Later, as the inflows kept increasing, more than 10,000 cusecs of water released from the project, of which 9,000 cusecs went into canals, lift irrigation and drinking water projects.   

Speaking to the media, SRSP Executive Engineer (EE) B Ram Rao said: “For the second time, Jaykwadi dam in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra was filled to its capacity due to which the SRSP has been receiving heavy inflows of around 26,000 cusecs from upstream areas for the last 12 days.”

“We have started releasing water into FFC. We want to ensure 8 tmc water reaches MMR and also maintain two tmc water in the FFC. This process will be completed in the next five to six days,” he added. 
“Later, we will be releasing water into Kakatiya canal which will lead to 36 megawatts power generation. Only after completing these exercises, we will be releasing water in to Godavari,” he said while adding that the SRSP now requires only 3.5 tmc TMC water to achieve its full capacity of 90 tmc.

