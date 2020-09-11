STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Osmania General Hospital doctors stage skit on nightmarish state of OTs

The doctors displayed how even for saline drips they have to use sticks, and about the long waiting time for basic injections.

Published: 11th September 2020 08:01 AM

Junior doctors perform a skit to narrate their ordeals in the ill-equipped operation theatres at OGH, in Hyderabad.

Junior doctors perform a skit to narrate their ordeals in the ill-equipped operation theatres at OGH, in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS/RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The strike by Osmania General Hospital junior doctors who are seeking better infrastructure for surgeries, entered the second day on Thursday. The doctors put up a skit to narrate their ordeals in the ill-equipped operation theatres. They showcased how often they end up using phone torches for light, plastic bottles for medicines, archaic instruments for incisions etc.

The doctors displayed how even for saline drips they have to use sticks, and about the long waiting time for basic injections. The skit spoke about how saline bottles run empty at times inside the OT and for intubating patients, doctors make do with stop-gap arrangements. “The situation in the operation theatre is such that the moment patients enter the casualty, the lack of facilities ensures that they land in the mortuary. We are being blamed for inconveniencing patients. But it is the administration which stopped elective services two months ago and we are demanding that they be reinstated,” added Dr P Rothih, JUDA president from OGH. He further said that the government must renovate the GHMC shelter home to convert it into an OT building.

