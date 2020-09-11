Over 97 percent of engineering aspirants clear Telangana's ECET, girls outperform boys

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Girls have outperformed boys in the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-ECET), the results of which were declared on Friday evening.

While 98.29% of female candidates qualified, only 63.49% of male candidates cleared the exam. Of 25,448 candidates who appeared, 24,832 cleared the exam. The total pass percentage is 97.58.

The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for the academic year 2020-2021. This exam is the prerequisite for lateral admission into 2nd year regular BTech and BPharm.

The exam was conducted in two sessions on August 31. This year, over 7,111 candidates applied for Electrical and Electronics Engineering, of whom 6,208 cleared the exam. This was followed by 6,293 applicants for the Mechanical Engineering stream, of which 5,525 cleared the exam. As many as 5,998 applied for the Civil Engineering exam, of which 5,412 cleared.

The results were announced by TSCHE Chairman T Papi Reddy, along with other members of the higher education council.