STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Over 97 percent of engineering aspirants clear Telangana's ECET, girls outperform boys

While 98.29% of female candidates qualified, only 63.49% of male candidates cleared the exam

Published: 11th September 2020 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Candidates at a TS-ECET exam centre in Secunderabad on Monday | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

Candidates at a TS-ECET exam centre in Secunderabad on Monday | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Girls have outperformed boys in the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-ECET), the results of which were declared on Friday evening.

While 98.29% of female candidates qualified, only 63.49% of male candidates cleared the exam. Of 25,448 candidates who appeared, 24,832 cleared the exam. The total pass percentage is 97.58.

The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for the academic year 2020-2021. This exam is the prerequisite for lateral admission into 2nd year regular BTech and BPharm.

The exam was conducted in two sessions on August 31. This year, over 7,111 candidates applied for Electrical and Electronics Engineering, of whom 6,208 cleared the exam. This was followed by 6,293 applicants for the Mechanical Engineering stream, of which 5,525 cleared the exam. As many as 5,998 applied for the Civil Engineering exam, of which 5,412 cleared.     

The results were announced by TSCHE Chairman T Papi Reddy, along with other members of the higher education council.

TAGS
TS-ECET Telangana Engineering
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
An ICMR study found that the plasma therapy failed to benefit Covid patients (File Photo)
Plasma therapy doesn't help in reducing COVID-19 mortality: ICMR
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp