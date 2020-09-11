STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC asks DGP to protect petitioners

During this period, he was allegedly subjected to custodial torture, and died in the lock-up on May 26 this year.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of the alleged threatening of the petitioner’s advocate and her husband by the police in connection with the alleged custodial death of Seelam Rangaiah in Manthani police station, Peddapalli, a division bench of the High Court on Thursday directed the State DGP to ensure that neither the advocate PV Nagamani nor her husband Gattu Vaman Rao are threatened by any police officer or called to any police station as long as the subject case is sub judice before the court.

The bench passed the order in the PIL case which was taken up based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by advocate Nagamani seeking judicial probe into alleged custodial death of Rangaiah.Rangaiah was brought to Manthani police station and was kept in the lock-up for four days. During this period, he was allegedly subjected to custodial torture, and died in the lock-up on May 26 this year. The court posted the matter to Friday for further hearing.

