Telangana Health Minister reviews oxygen tank works in government hospitals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender conducted a review on the works taken up for liquid oxygen tanks across Telangana in government hospitals on Thursday.

Work is underway in setting up such tanks at 22 hospitals. Work at six major hospitals like Gandhi, NIMS, Osmania, RIMS, Kakatiya Medical College and Nizamabad government hospital has been completed. The work at other locations is likely to be completed in three months.

Health officials have been told to prepare beds in a way that even if 1 lakh cases turn up in a day and 15,000 require hospitalisation, 10,000 would be in government hospitals.

The Health Minister directed the officials concerned to set up government isolation centres and to ensure that all facilities are available for affected people in villages.