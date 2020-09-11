TRS will fight Centre, but back NDA in Rajya Sabha polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maintaining its stand of ‘issue-based support’, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs will launch a fight inside and outside Parliament on the issues related to the State. However, the party will support National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Harivansh, a JD(U) MP, in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman elections scheduled for September 14. “There is no compromise with regard to the interests of Telangana. We will launch a fight against the BJP government, both in Parliament and outside,” TRS MPs K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageswara Rao told mediapersons on Thursday.

Asked about their stand in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman elections, Keshava Rao said: “Do not drag the Deputy Chairman’s post into politics”. Harivansh, who has 116 votes in the 245-member House, is dependent on regional parties to sail through. But Keshava Rao did not announce TRS’ stand with regard to the elections.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao chaired the TRS Parliamentary Party (TRSPP) meeting on Thursday, where he decided the party’s strategy to be adopted in Parliament. The TRS MPs alleged that the BJP government has neglected Telangana in the last seven years. Keshava Rao said they would raise the issues of GST compensation, Electricity Amendment Bill and pending national highways (NHs) for the State, among others.

The State has to receive Rs 5,764 crore GST and Rs 2,641 crore IGST from the Centre. Besides, the backward region grant funds, too, have not been released, he said. “The TRS will fight against the Centre in Parliament for the State’s just demands. There will be big fights in both the Houses. I have no objection if you term it as war,” Keshava Rao said. The Centre has not even released funds that were due to the State as per the Constitution, he alleged.

“The Centre turned a deaf ear to the repeated requests for more national highways. Of the 3,155 km of NHs that it had promised, the Centre sanctioned only 1,386 km,” Keshava Rao said. He also alleged that the Centre is not resolving the river water sharing disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It has not released the required quantity of urea either, he said.

Keshava Rao wondered if the BJP MPs from Telangana will support the Electricity Amendment Bill, which is detrimental to the farmers of the State. “Telangana is providing free electricity to farmers. We oppose the Bill as it will usurp the rights of the State government,” he said. Also, not a single rupee was sanctioned for the Warangal Textile Park, nor did the Centre announce airstrips for the State.

Meanwhile, Nama Nageswara Rao called upon MPs of other parties in the State to join their TRS counterparts in the fight against the injustice being meted out to Telangana by the Centre. “The BJP MPs should speak in Delhi and not in Telangana,” he said. Do the BJP MPs support fixing meters to agriculture pump sets, Nama asked. “The MPs were so inefficient that they could not even prevail upon the Centre to sanction more Navodaya Schools,” he alleged, adding that the TRS will protest outside Parliament, along with MPs of other parties, against the BJP-led Centre.