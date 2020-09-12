1,347 2BHKs allotted in lucky draw at Narsapur

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The 2,000-odd double bedroom houses along Narsapur X-Road have finally been allotted to beneficiaries in Siddipet. So as to ensure transparency, the district administration officials picked the beneficiaries via the lottery system, under the supervision of Siddipet Additional Collector M Padmakar and MLC Farooq Hussain, on Friday.

On various occasions, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and District Collector P Venkatram Reddy have warned the district officials not to let politics or money interfere with the allotment of double bedroom houses. They had, in fact, conducted multiple surveys to choose the recipients. Over 1,800 applications were received, of which 1,600 were identified as eligible.

On Friday, the double bedroom houses were allotted to 1,347 beneficiaries. MLC Farooq Hussain was happy with the selection of beneficiaries through a lucky draw as it ensured transparency. “It is the wish of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister Harish Rao to provide houses to all the homeless poor in the State,” he said.

He added that those beneficiaries, who have not gotten the houses yet, need not be disappointed. “We will allocate houses to them after inquiry by the officials,” he said.