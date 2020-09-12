Aim of reforms is to give conclusive titles, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The revenue reforms initiated with the approval of batch of four Bills in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday are just a beginning. “This is the first step and we are proceeding towards conferring conclusive titles to the land owners,” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar said in the Assembly in his reply to a debate on the four Bills.

Though the Congress insisted that the Bill be refined to some extent and wanted it to be sent to the Select Committee, the Chief Minister did not agree and said that there is an urgency to adopt the Bill so that the government could invite tenders for the comprehensive digital land survey to prepare Geographical Coordinate maps.

Thus, the Assembly adopted the four Bills — Telangana Rights in Lands and Pattadar Passbooks Bill, 2020, The Telangana Abolition of the Posts of Village Revenue Officers Bill, 2020, The Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2020, with voice vote.

Responding to Congress member D Sridhar Babu’s suggestion that the government should confer conclusive titles to owners of lands, the Chief Minister said that once conclusive titles are issued, then anyone challenges the conferment and if proved right, the government would have to take the responsibility. “In such cases, the government has to pay compensation for that land,” the CM said.

He, however, hastened to add that the changes in the revenue system is a first step towards giving conclusive titles to the land owners.

Rao said there were 87 Revenue Acts in the State, of which two or three are not relevant and they would be repealed shortly. The CM also said the fast-track Tribunals proposed in the Revenue Bill are temporary in nature and would resolve over 16,000 land related cases. “Once these cases are resolved, the aggrieved parties can approach the Civil Courts. The Revenue Department will not entertain litigations. We will not continue Revenue Courts,” he made it very clear.

Rao said Rythu Bandhu amounts were given to 57.90 lakh farmers covering 1,45,58,000 acres. “We have not received a single complaint from any farmer saying a particular farmer’s money was given to another. It indicates that the land related litigation is very less in the State,” he said and added that the comprehensive land survey is the only answer to put an end to all land-related problems.

The CM also said that the Wakf and Endowment lands would be auto-locked by the Registration Department on Saturday so that future registration of these lands would not be done. “Of the 77,538.07 acres of Wakf lands, 57,423.91 acres have been encroached. Of the 87,235 acres of Endowment lands, 22,454 acres ahve been encroached. All the Wakf and Endowment lands would be auto-locked. There would be no further registration of these lands in the State. Once, the digital land survey is completed, the government will take further action on these lands,” he said. With the approval of the Bills, the VRO and VRA system is abolished. “The function of the VROs is to collect land cess. We have stopped collecting land cess from farmers, instead we give them money under Rythu Bandhu,” Rao said.