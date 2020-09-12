STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP’s Chalo Assembly thwarted, many held

Hundreds of party workers from across TS gather near Assembly but police shift them to Goshamahal Stadium; 783 detained

Published: 12th September 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Policemen chase a BJP activist during the party’s protest near the Assembly in Hyderabad on Friday | RVK Rao

Policemen chase a BJP activist during the party’s protest near the Assembly in Hyderabad on Friday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Chalo Assembly, demanding that the TRS government celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day, was foiled by the police on Friday. Hundreds of BJP workers from various parts of the State flocked near the Assembly but were shifted by the police to Goshamahal Stadium. The BJP has alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is appeasing the MIM by not celebrating the Liberation Day. 

Police detained 783 BJP party workers, who reached the Assembly Gate 1 and 2, under Section 151 of the CrPC. Several other BJP cadre were detained across the State. Some leaders were taken into custody as soon as they came out of their residences. 

In Hyderabad, a few protesters suffered minor injuries in the milieu. BJP president Bandi Sanjay alleged that the police attacked protesters by punching them. “The police high-handedness is highly deplorable,” he said. 

The party’s State president, Bandi Sanjay, being detained while on his way to participate in the protest 

Claiming that the protest was a “success”, Bandi said, “It is a victory of our karyakarta who reached the Assembly gate despite heavy police deployment. The arrests make it evident that KCR despite promising to celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day is actually on the Nizam’s side.”

The BJP president said that the TRS government’s  only aim was “to loot money and invest it in the next elections”. “If the Liberation Day is not officially celebrated by the KCR government, we will come to power in the next elections and celebrate it officially,” he said.

Most roads leading to Assembly chock-a-block
The BJP’s Chalo Assembly protest on Friday caused traffic jams on most roads leading to the Assembly. For instance, unending snarls were reported at Basheerbagh after all stretches near the Assembly were closed and traffic was diverted. Meanwhile, police arrested several party leaders, who were planning to travel to Hyderabad to take part in the protest, in Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla districts 

TAGS
Chalo Assembly BJP
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp