CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to visit Yadadri temple today

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: District Collector Anitha Ramchandran, on Friday, announced that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would visit the Sri Laxminarsimha Swamy temple in Yadadri on Saturday morning.

In view of the Chief Minister’s visit, the Collector has directed the officials concerned to make all the necessary arrangements.

K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to inspect the temple renovation work and hold a review meeting with the officials concerned on the same after darshan, according to his schedule.