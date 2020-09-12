Congress alone can restore Hyderabad’s glory: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday held preparatory meetings ahead of the Dubbaka bypolls and GHMC elections with key leaders at Indra Bhavan on Friday.

Addressing the party’s Hyderabad division presidents and senior leaders, he said, “Hyderabad witnessed development only during the Congress regime and the city needs the party to get back its lost glory”. He asked his partymen to form committees by September 18.

Uttam informed the cadre that the party would finalise the candidates well in advance. “The political atmosphere is in the favour of Congress. The TRS government has cheated the people of Dubbaka by not fulfilling any promises,” the leader said.