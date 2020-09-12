STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress, MIM welcome Bills, but seek clarity

Besides, digital maps, the manual land records too should be maintained by officials, the Congress leader said.

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The opposition Congress and MIM on Friday welcomed four Bills intended to bring changes in some of the rules of the existing Revenue Act. Initiating a debate on these in the Assembly, MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi termed the Bills as “landmarks”, which would benefit 95 per cent of Telangana’s population. He, however, asked the State government to clarify who would incorporate names into the records in the absence of Village Revenue Officers (VROs), and wanted to know about the new structure of the Revenue and Registration departments. 

Further, Akbaruddin suggested that the government rectify the shortcomings in the Bills so as to avoid land disputes permanently. A comprehensive land survey should be conducted to rectify existing mistakes, he said. The leader also appreciated the State government’s Haritha Haram initiative and termed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as “secular”. On the other hand, though Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also welcomed the Bills, he wanted the government to continue with the yearly Jamabandi of records. 

He said some barren lands owned by farmers have not been entered into the records to avoid paying the Rythu Bandhu claims. Such uncultivable lands should be fed into the records and the farmers given rights over these, he said.However, Bhatti opposed the proposal to scrap the Revenue Courts. 
If the farmers are asked to go to civil courts, it would take generations to resolve land disputes, he said.

Besides, digital maps, the manual land records too should be maintained by officials, the Congress leader said. TRS member Guvvala Balaraju urged the government to provide rights to cultivators over the assigned lands, and added that farmers across the State are celebrating after the introduction of the new Revenue Bill.

