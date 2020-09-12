Manickam is new Telangana Congress in-charge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) MP and Congress working committee permanent invitee Manickam B Tagore has been appointed as Telangana Congress in-charge on Friday. He will replace senior Congress leader RC Khuntia.

The party has appointed new in-charges for its Pradesh Congress Committees. The decision comes in the wake of senior Congress functionaries demanding a change of leadership to bring the party back into power.

Manickam (45) started his political career as a district NSUI general secretary in 1994. Prior to his new assignment, he was AICC secretary for Karnataka. Manickam, a law-graduate, was elected to Parliament twice in 2009 and 2019.

Seniors demand change in leadership

The Congress party has appointed new in-charges for its Pradesh Congress Committees. The decision comes in the wake of senior Congress functionaries demanding a change in leadership to bring the grand old party back to power. Manickam will replace senior Congress leader RC Khuntia