Rains return but weather still hot

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Some parts of the State, mainly areas that fall under the Greater Hyderabad limits, and the erstwhile districts of Medak, Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda, received light to moderate rains and thunderstorms on Friday. However, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon is currently normal in Telangana.

On Friday, the highest rainfall recorded was 110.5 mm at Nallabelli in Warangal (Rural) district. In Greater Hyderabad, due to the cumulonimbus clouds approaching from the southwest direction, there were sudden thundershowers at many places in the evening.

Saroornagar received the highest rainfall of 44 mm. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a forecast stating that heavy rains, as well as thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, are very likely at isolated places all over Telangana in the coming four days. Light to moderate showers will continue across most parts of the State.

However, there was not much change in the weather conditions. Maximum temperatures were recorded 2-4 degree Celsius higher than normal in most parts of the State on Friday as well, like the past few days.

The highest temperature recorded was 35.6 degree Celsius in Khammam, which was 3.6 degree Celsius above normal. In Hyderabad it was 33.5 degree Celsius, 2.7 degree Celsius above normal.