Revenue Department will continue to exist: K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Allaying fears of the Revenue employees, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said the department will continue to exist. “Revenue is a highly performing department. Some of its functions, such as relief operations during disasters and conducting Panchanama, cannot be done by any other department. We have abolished the VRO system. But, the Revenue Department will continue. Only certain powers of tahsildars, RDOs and Joint Collectors have been clipped. But, they will still have their other powers,” the Chief Minister said in the Assembly.

He also said Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) will be given scale posts. “If any VRA wants to give the job to their family members, it will be considered at the time of issuing the scale post. This will cost the exchequer around `260 crore. However, the government took this decision to help the backward classes,” Rao said.

Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association’s (TRESA) Vanga Ravinder Reddy and general secretary K Goutham Kumar said the Chief Minister’s statement in the House has instilled the confidence among the Revenue employees. “We will work for the welfare of the people with more vigour,” they said in a statement. They also thanked Rao for announcing that heirs of VRAs would be given jobs.

