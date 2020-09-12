STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Revenue Department will continue to exist: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Allaying fears of the Revenue employees, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said the department will continue to exist. 

Published: 12th September 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Allaying fears of the Revenue employees, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said the department will continue to exist. “Revenue is a highly performing department. Some of its functions, such as relief operations during disasters and conducting Panchanama, cannot be done by any other department. We have abolished the VRO system. But, the Revenue Department will continue. Only certain powers of tahsildars, RDOs and Joint Collectors have been clipped. But, they will still have their other powers,” the Chief Minister said in the Assembly. 

He also said Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) will be given scale posts. “If any VRA wants to give the job to their family members, it will be considered at the time of issuing the scale post. This will cost the exchequer around `260 crore. However, the government took this decision to help the backward classes,” Rao said. 

Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association’s (TRESA) Vanga Ravinder Reddy and general secretary K Goutham Kumar said the Chief Minister’s statement in the House has instilled the confidence among the Revenue employees. “We will work for the welfare of the people with more vigour,” they said in a statement. They also thanked Rao for announcing that heirs of VRAs would be given jobs.
 

TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Revenue Department
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp