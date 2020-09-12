STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rs 29,695 crore road works in full swing for smooth commute: KT Rama Rao

18 works costing Rs 6,000 cr have been completed in the past four years, the Minister said.

Published: 12th September 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Construction of flyovers, grade separators, underpasses and road under/over bridges, worth Rs  6,000 crore, is in progress under the Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP) in Hyderabad city, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao said in the Assembly on Friday.

The Telangana government, in the last four years, has taken up development works and projects amounting to Rs  29,695.16 crore under the SRDP. Of these, 18 works costing Rs  6,000 crore have been completed, which include nine flyovers, four underpasses, three RoBs and RuBs each, a bridge and a cable-stayed bridge at Madhapur.

Replying to questions by MLAs A Gandhi and D Sudheer Reddy during the Question Hour, Rama Rao said the SRDP aims at ensuring hassle-free traffic flow. He said Hyderabad is already witnessing traffic gridlocks, with lakhs of vehicles plying on its streets every day. The government is trying to resolve this issue by widening the city’s roads and strengthening public modes of transport such as the Metro Rail and TSRTC buses.

Land acquisition

Regarding the delay in land acquisition for pending projects, the MAUD Minister said the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner has been appointed Special Collector Land Acquisition to expedite the process in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal and Sangareddy. Lea Associates Pvt Ltd had been tasked with studying traffic-related issues and suggesting ways to solve these, he said. The firm had studied the situation for two years and submitted a comprehensive report to the State government.

Road widening works

Answering a question raised by MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, Rama Rao said road widening work worth over Rs  2,000 crore is underway, of which Rs  713 crore has been spent in the old city alone. The Minister would soon hold a meeting with the MLAs from the old city to review the progress. In the past five years, 81 works -- including general roads, SRDP roads and missing link/slip roads -- have been initiated and 44 of these are completed. Fourteen general works out of 30, 18 SRDP works out of 32 and 12 out of 19 missing link roads have been completed. 

Out of the Rs  713 core worth works undertaken in the old city, Rs  477 crore has been allocated for general roads, Rs  228 crore for SRDP and Rs  8 crore for missing link roads. This constitutes nearly 25 per cent of the GHMC’s budget earmarked for roads, Rama Rao said.  Meanwhile, the civic body has saved Rs  500 crore by implementing the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) scheme for road widening. The TDR scheme has proved to be a successful instrument in speeding up land acquisition for road widening.

TAGS
KT Rama Rao
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp