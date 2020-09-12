STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Students skip Telangana EAMCET over Covid-19 fears

Since the past two days, at least 15 per cent of the candidates who had their exam centres in Hyderabad did not attend the exam.

Published: 12th September 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Students appearing for TS-EAMCET stand in a queue to enter the examination hall at LB Nagar in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Although Covid-19 protocol for containment of coronavirus remains in place at exam centres, there has been a stark drop in the number of students appearing for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) for engineering courses. Compared to other districts, Hyderabad has the least attendance percentage of 84 per cent so far.

Since the past two days, at least 15 per cent of the candidates who had their exam centres in Hyderabad did not attend the exam. “Of 1.43 lakh applicants, only 1.35 lakh downloaded the hall ticket,” EAMCET convenor Govardhan Reddy said. 

On the first day of the exam on Wednesday, 77.52 per cent of the candidates appeared, followed by 83.98 per cent on Thursday and 85.88 per cent on Friday at 102 exam centres, including 23 in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. “Previously, we have always seen above 90 per cent attendance in Hyderabad. But this year, there has been nearly a straight 5-6 per cent drop,” TSCHE Chairman, Professor Papi Reddy said. “This can be attributed to fear of the pandemic and lack of public transport, particularly in Hyderabad. Attendances in the rest of the districts of Telangana is either around or over 90 per cent.”

Girls outperform boys in TS-ECET, 97% clear test
Girls have outperformed boys in the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-ECET), the results of which were declared on Friday evening. While 98.29 per cent female candidates qualified, 63.49 per cent of male candidates cleared the exam. This year, of the 25,448 candidates who appeared 24,832 cleared the exam. The total pass percentage is 97.58 per cent. The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE)

TAGS
coronavirus TS EAMCET EAMCET
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp