Students skip Telangana EAMCET over Covid-19 fears

HYDERABAD: Although Covid-19 protocol for containment of coronavirus remains in place at exam centres, there has been a stark drop in the number of students appearing for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) for engineering courses. Compared to other districts, Hyderabad has the least attendance percentage of 84 per cent so far.

Since the past two days, at least 15 per cent of the candidates who had their exam centres in Hyderabad did not attend the exam. “Of 1.43 lakh applicants, only 1.35 lakh downloaded the hall ticket,” EAMCET convenor Govardhan Reddy said.

On the first day of the exam on Wednesday, 77.52 per cent of the candidates appeared, followed by 83.98 per cent on Thursday and 85.88 per cent on Friday at 102 exam centres, including 23 in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. “Previously, we have always seen above 90 per cent attendance in Hyderabad. But this year, there has been nearly a straight 5-6 per cent drop,” TSCHE Chairman, Professor Papi Reddy said. “This can be attributed to fear of the pandemic and lack of public transport, particularly in Hyderabad. Attendances in the rest of the districts of Telangana is either around or over 90 per cent.”

Girls outperform boys in TS-ECET, 97% clear test

Girls have outperformed boys in the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-ECET), the results of which were declared on Friday evening. While 98.29 per cent female candidates qualified, 63.49 per cent of male candidates cleared the exam. This year, of the 25,448 candidates who appeared 24,832 cleared the exam. The total pass percentage is 97.58 per cent. The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE)