Telangana High Court to continue physical hearings for 2 more weeks

SC notice to Centre, States over Ayushman Bharat scheme

In a significant development, a Supreme Court bench, on Friday, issued notices to the Centre and the State governments of Telangana, Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha to respond to the petition filed regarding non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) health scheme, wherein the poor people are entitled to avail treatment, for various health problems including the testing and treatment of Covid-19, for free of cost. The bench granted two weeks time to the said governments to respond on the issue.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian, passed this order in the petition filed by P Shekhar Rao, a BJP member from Hyderabad, complaining that except the governments of Telangana, Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha, all other State governments in the country have been implementing and availing the AB-PMJAY health scheme. The Centre has been implementing this scheme with an annual budget of `6,400 crore. But due to political reasons, the governments of these four States are not implementing this scheme, the petitioner noted.

Petitioner’s counsel K Sravan Kumar pointed out in the court that denial of health benefits provided by the Centre is contrary to Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India. After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to the respondent State governments and adjourned the case hearing. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Sept 28.

Report action taken against unauthorised flexis: HC to TS

Taking a serious view at the unauthorised display of flexis and hoardings in public places, a division bench of the Telangana High Court has directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to take immediate steps for removal of all unauthorised flexis and hoardings in the city, and to submit a report before the court. Further, the bench issued notices to the Centre, State government and the GHMC for filing counter affidavit informing the steps taken against removal of flexis made of single usage plastic like Vinyl and PVC.

The bench passed this order in the PIL filed by advocate KN Sai Kumar, with a plea to impose ban on flexis and hoardings which are made of single usage plastic in violation of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to the authorities concerned - secretary to Ministry of Environment and Forests, State principal secretaries to Municipal Administration and Urban Dvelopment and Environment and Forest, GHMC commissioner and additional commissioner (advertisements) and secretary to State Pollution Control Board to respond to the present case and posted the matter to October 1 for further hearing.

TS HC to continue physical hearings for 2 more weeks

The Telangana High Court, which had commenced physical hearing of cases partially from September 7, decided on Friday to continue it for two more weeks. The full Court headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan held a meeting, via video conference, on Friday to review on continuation of physical courts by following the Covid guidelines, which included maintaining physical distance and the use of masks and sanitisers.

At present, one division bench headed by the CJ and four single benches of Justices P Naveen Rao, Challa Kodanda Ram, Shameem Akther and G Sri Devi have held physical courts in the afternoon from September 7 to 11. These benches have also heard cases through video conferencing mode in morning hours. As for other benches, the judges will continue virtual hearings till September 21. Only urgent matters such as PILs, bail petitions and issues pertaining to threat of demolition and so on will be taken up for hearing.