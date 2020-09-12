STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana slips in startup ranking from ‘Leader’ to ‘Aspiring Leader’

However, the State was adjudged a ‘Leader’ under the ‘Procurement’ category for 2019.

Published: 12th September 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Business, Startups, Investment

Image for representational purpose only.

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the Telangana government’s interest towards startups and innovation, it lags behind many other States. As shown in the States’ Startup Ranking 2019, which was released on Friday, the State has been adjudged as an ‘Aspiring Leader’. This is in fact a step down from the 2018 ranking where the government was adjudged a ‘Leader’.

To put things into perspective, in the States’ Startup Ranking hierarchy, the ‘Best Performer’ category is reserved for the State who gets the top marks in all categories  - in this case Gujarat. Aspiring Leaders come fourth in the five-step ranking for securing results that were ‘more than 10 percentile and less than 30 percentile’. Apart from this, Telangana was also adjudged a ‘Leader’ under the ‘Procurement’ category.
The reasons behind the performance is manifold. According to the Telangana State Report document for the States’ Startup Ranking, the government scored 15 per cent in institutional support, 37 per cent in simplifying regulations and 34 per cent in easing public procurement.

It scored zero per cent in incubation support, seed funding support and venture funding support, and a mere 1 per cent in awareness and outreach.The report says, “The range of impact generated through ‘Institutional Support’, ‘Easing Public Procurement’ as well as ‘Simplifying Regulations’ require enhancement. Although significant efforts have been made to enhance the startup ecosystem, the initiatives undertaken towards ‘Seed Funding Support, ‘Venture Funding Support’ and ‘Incubation Support’ call for improvements since results have been negligible in these pillars.”

The Centre, in this regard. asked the State to improve its startup policy by including the process of registration of startups so that it evokes and ensures transparency for interested startups. In the incubation area where State’s flagship T-Hub finds a mention of appreciation in the report, the Centre recommended upgradation of such incubators and setting up new facilities.  “The State has only one seat allotted for incubation. Therefore it may explore the opportunity and back it up by a certificate from incubators sepcifying the number of seats allocated to status,” the report said.

TAGS
startup
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp