20 persons en route Hyderabad escape death by 100 feet

KHAMMAM: Twenty passengers escaped plunging to their deaths by barely 100 ft when their drowsy bus driver rammed a house near the Palair reservoir in Khammam district early on Saturday. Had the driver, who dozed off at the wheel, not regained control of the private Volvo bus in time, it would have fallen into the reservoir, eyewitnesses said.

However, an elderly couple suffered minor injuries when the bus crashed into their house at Nayakangudem village. They are now recuperating in hospital and their condition is said to be stable. According to information, the bus was headed to Hyderabad from Odisha with 20 passengers on board. When it crossed the Palair reservoir, the driver lost control of the vehicle, ramming the house in which Mynampati Krishna Reddy (55) and his wife Nagamma (53) were asleep.