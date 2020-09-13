STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2,278 new Covid cases, 10 deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 2,278 Covid-19  cases in 24 hours on Saturday.

Published: 13th September 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

People at a coronavirus testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 2,278 Covid-19  cases in 24 hours on Saturday. The State’s tally of active cases stands at 32,005, along with 1,21,925 recoveries. Among the active cases, 6,955 are seeking medical intervention from various hospitals in the State. Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to claim lives as the death toll reached 950 on Saturday with 10 new deaths  getting reported. Total number of tests done were 62,234, of which 28,005 were primary contacts of Covid-19 patients.

It is a handful of districts which are substantially adding to the caseload. While GHMC, Rangareddy, and Medchal continue to contribute around the same number of cases, with 331, 184, and 150 cases respectively. It is the rural pockets of Telangana such as Nalgonda and Karimnagar, which are reporting over 100 cases per day. While Nalgonda saw 126 infections, Karimnagar saw 121 new Covid-19 cases.

A look at the status of government hospital beds in these two districts paints a grim picture. While Nalgonda has two government hospitals, only 34 beds are available. In Karimnagar, the situation is slightly better with roughly 90 beds available for the Covid-19 patients. 

