CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to visit Yadagirigutta temple today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Yadagiritgutta on Sunday. Rao will have a darshan of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and inspect temple renovation works. He will leave Pragathi Bhavan at 10 am and reach Yadagirigutta at 11 am. According to sources, while 80 per cent of works in the sanctum sanctorum were completed, only 60 per cent works outside the temple were completed.

The main temple of Yadagirigutta was closed on April 21, 2016 and the daily rituals began at the temporary Balalayam. Pilgrims are allowed only inside the Balalayam. However, there is no clarity as to when the works will be completed and when the temple will be opened to the public.